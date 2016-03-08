EPL: Newcastle vs Liverpool 2-3 FT, as Origi allows the reds to temporarily overtake Man City

Liverpool are set to take on Newcastle tonight in the EPL as this is another crucial game for the reds who are in a heated battle with Man City for the league title. You can follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Newcastle United have only lost one of their last seven home Premier League games against Liverpool (0-6 in April 2013), winning four and drawing the other two.

- Liverpool have won their last two Premier League games against Newcastle – they haven’t won three in a row against them since a run of four between November 2007 and May 2009.

- Liverpool have lost 10 away Premier League games against Newcastle, only losing more against Man Utd (16), Chelsea (14) and Spurs (12).

- Newcastle have won their last four home league matches in the month of May, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once.

- Newcastle have won six of their last seven Premier League home games, netting at least twice in each victory (L1).

- Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding five. The Reds are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (15 games, W11 D4).

- Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has only faced Birmingham City (8) more often in the Premier League without winning than he has versus former side Liverpool (P5 W0 D3 L2).

- Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez has scored in three consecutive Premier League games, netting five goals in total. Indeed, he’s scored seven goals in his last seven games in the competition, as many as he had in his previous 33.

- After a run of six Premier League games without a goal, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored four in his last four in the competition.

- Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has provided 11 Premier League assists this season – no defender has ever supplied more in a single campaign in the competition. The Scotsman has provided the most assists of any player not to score themselves in the Premier League this season.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

