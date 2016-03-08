EPL: West Ham vs Liverpool, the live commentary

West Ham are set to take on Liverpool in the EPL on this Monday night. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- West Ham have lost their last four Premier League matches against Liverpool, conceding exactly four times in each defeat (0-4, 1-4, 1-4, 0-4).

- Liverpool have won both of their Premier League matches at the London Stadium against West Ham – they haven’t won three consecutive away league games against the Hammers since January 2007.

- Liverpool have scored four times in each of their last four Premier League games against West Ham; in top-flight history, only twice has a team scored four or more goals in five consecutive matches against an opponent – Sunderland vs Manchester United (five between 1893 and 1906) and Arsenal vs Middlesbrough (seven between 1930 and 1933).

- In their 0-3 defeat at Wolves, West Ham failed to register a shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since December 2017 against Arsenal; it was also the first time a side managed by Manuel Pellegrini had failed to attempt an effort on target in a Premier League game.

- Liverpool have kept six clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season, one more than they did in the whole of 2017-18. They last kept more on the road in the 2014-15 campaign (8).

- All seven of the Premier League goals conceded by West Ham in 2019 have been scored in the second half of matches.

- West Ham are looking to win three consecutive matches in all competitions at the London Stadium for the first time in what will be their 61st match at the stadium.

- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in five goals in three Premier League appearances against West Ham (four goals, one assist).

- West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has lost more Premier League games against Liverpool (5) than he has against any other club, losing all three against Jurgen Klopp.

- Mohamed Salah is currently on 48 Premier League goals for Liverpool. He’d be the fastest player to reach 50 with a certain club if he bags twice here (this would be his 61st game).



LIVE COMMENTARY:

