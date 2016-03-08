EPL: West Ham vs Liverpool, the live commentary
04 February at 20:30West Ham are set to take on Liverpool in the EPL on this Monday night. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.
MATCH PREVIEW:
- West Ham have lost their last four Premier League matches against Liverpool, conceding exactly four times in each defeat (0-4, 1-4, 1-4, 0-4).
- Liverpool have won both of their Premier League matches at the London Stadium against West Ham – they haven’t won three consecutive away league games against the Hammers since January 2007.
- Liverpool have scored four times in each of their last four Premier League games against West Ham; in top-flight history, only twice has a team scored four or more goals in five consecutive matches against an opponent – Sunderland vs Manchester United (five between 1893 and 1906) and Arsenal vs Middlesbrough (seven between 1930 and 1933).
- In their 0-3 defeat at Wolves, West Ham failed to register a shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since December 2017 against Arsenal; it was also the first time a side managed by Manuel Pellegrini had failed to attempt an effort on target in a Premier League game.
- Liverpool have kept six clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season, one more than they did in the whole of 2017-18. They last kept more on the road in the 2014-15 campaign (8).
- All seven of the Premier League goals conceded by West Ham in 2019 have been scored in the second half of matches.
- West Ham are looking to win three consecutive matches in all competitions at the London Stadium for the first time in what will be their 61st match at the stadium.
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in five goals in three Premier League appearances against West Ham (four goals, one assist).
- West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has lost more Premier League games against Liverpool (5) than he has against any other club, losing all three against Jurgen Klopp.
- Mohamed Salah is currently on 48 Premier League goals for Liverpool. He’d be the fastest player to reach 50 with a certain club if he bags twice here (this would be his 61st game).
LIVE COMMENTARY:
Go to comments