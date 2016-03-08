Eredivisie star still a possibility for Roma
12 August at 10:45It was a possibility that was thought to be long gone, that of a deal to take Hakim Ziyech from Dutch giants Ajax to AS Roma. However, the latest reports from Corriere della Sera suggest that the deal is still an option, with Ajax still offering Ziyech the chance to leave the club.
The Eredivisie kicked off yesterday, with Ziyech assisting a De Ligt equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Heracles.
The reports from Corriere della Sera state that due to Sevilla’s €35 million asking price for Steven N’Zonzi, Monchi is having to evaluate, or in this case re-evaluate, other options.
Erik ten Hag, head coach of Ajax, said yesterday that Ziyech is the only player who can still leave the club; suggesting a move could still take place - if their asking price is met by the Romans.
It is thought that Ajax are asking for €25 million to €30 million for Ziyech, not much of a lower price than Sevilla’s of N’Zonzi - yet for a younger player.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments