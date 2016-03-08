Eriksen close to Inter but the Danish star could have joined AC Milan 13 years ago
17 January at 17:00Christian Eriksen is very close to becoming a new Inter Milan player. The Tottenham midfielder has an agreement with the Nerazzurri and now Giuseppe Marotta is seeking a final agreement with the English club.
The Spurs are asking for 20 million euros, while Inter do not seem to want to go beyond 15. The feeling is that a meeting point can be found, considering that in any case, the player's contract in London expires in June and he would thus leave the club on a free transfer.
However, all could have been very different for the Danish starlet, as he could have joined cross-city rivals AC Milan 13 years ago. As recalled by Corriere dello Sport today (via milanlive.it), the then 15-year-old Eriksen had an audition with the Rossoneri but eventually, he remained in Odense and in 2008 he joined Ajax where he established himself before moving to the Premier League and becoming one of the best midfielders in the world at Tottenham.
