Eriksen expected in Milan as Tottenham says 'yes'
25 January at 10:40Christian Eriksen is ready to become a new Inter player .
As anticipated yesterday by Calciomercato.com, Tottenham and the Nerazzurri club have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Danish midfielder by 31 January.
The spurs playmaker has been linked to the Milan club for some time now, with CEO Bepe Marotta governing the majority of the operation. The player was said to have been in high demand in terms of signing for a free transfer for many clubs in June/July, but Inter were not prepared to take that gamble, and as such, have wrapped up the deal ahead of time.
Today the intermediaries worked to put everything in black and white: Inter will pay 15 million plus 5 bonuses. Eriksen will board a flight to Milan as soon as the Spurs find the replacement and the white smoke will arrive regarding the player's last appearances from the Spurs.
Eriksen is expected to link up with other Premier League signings Ashley Young and Victor Moses, who join Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in making up the extensive list of former premier league players in the Inter squad.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments