Eriksen gives honest verdict on Ajax loss: 'We made them look better than they are'

30 April at 23:35
Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has given an honest review of Spurs' 1-0 loss to Ajax in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Donny van de Beek was on the scoresheet for the Dutch side after he found the back of the net in the 15th minute. And while Ajax dominated the first 30 minutes, Spurs grew into the game after Mousa Sissoko was brought on for the injured Jan Vertonghen.

 

