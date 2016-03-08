Eriksen-Inter, the countdown begins: offer made for Tottenham

Therefore, Ausilio and Marotta are working hard to satisfy the needs of the manager. After yesterday's 1-1 draw against Lecce, which resulted in Juve going four points clear at the top, they will have a bigger urge to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport , this week will most likely be a crucial one for the Nerazzurri's transfer market. The club's goal is to present the Danish international already on Sunday morning. However, they have no intention of offering more than €15m.

The player's agent is currently in London, as the report continues, which means we could have some updates on the matter very soon.

Inter continue their pursuit of Christian Eriksen, whose contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the season. If the first half of the campaign has proved anything, it's that Antonio Conte's men need a world-class midfielder to stay within reach of Juventus.