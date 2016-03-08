Eriksen likely to leave Spurs before September 2: report

25 August at 09:30
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to leave the club before the end of the ongoing European transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The Denmark international has been heavily linked with a move to Spain where La Liga giants Real Madrid were reportedly interested in the versatile midfielder.

However, the Los Blancos have not made a move for the 27-year-old yet which is making him unsettled at his current club.

As per the latest report, Eriksen is still likely to leave the North-London giants before September 2 and Spurs believe the player’s valuation is around €70 million.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.