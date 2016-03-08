Eriksen likely to leave Spurs before September 2: report

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to leave the club before the end of the ongoing European transfer window, according to Sky Sports.



The Denmark international has been heavily linked with a move to Spain where La Liga giants Real Madrid were reportedly interested in the versatile midfielder.



However, the Los Blancos have not made a move for the 27-year-old yet which is making him unsettled at his current club.



As per the latest report, Eriksen is still likely to leave the North-London giants before September 2 and Spurs believe the player’s valuation is around €70 million.

