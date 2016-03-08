Eriksen not keen on Juve move: report

10 September at 17:00
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen is not keen on a move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus, as per Tuttosport.

The Denmark international is now in the final year of his contract with the North London club and has been attracting interest from the Italian giants who are keen to sign him for free in the January transfer window.

However, as per the latest report, the 27-year-old is eager to leave Spurs but is not keen on a move to Turin.

Instead, as per the report, Eriksen would prefer a move to French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) or Spanish giants Real Madrid.

