Eriksen still dreams of Madrid move: report
14 September at 17:27English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen is still dreaming about a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, as per Marca.
The Denmark international was linked with a move away from the North London-based club in the recently concluded transfer window, but not club made an offer for him.
In the recent past, there were reports that Eriksen is now fed up of waiting for Real and is now more inclined towards making a move to Italian Serie A side Juventus.
However, as per the latest report, the 27-year-old is still dreaming about making a move to Madrid and is now waiting for the Los Blancos to make their make.
