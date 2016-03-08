Eriksen tired of waiting for Real, eyes Juve move: report

12 September at 18:40
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen is now eyeing a move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

The Denmark international is now in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and it was reported earlier that he was keen for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the recently concluded transfer window.

However, the Los Blancos never made an official proposal for Eriksen and as per Don Balon, the 27-year-old is now tired of waiting for the 13-time European champions and is now eyeing a move to Juventus in the January transfer window.

