Eriksen to arrive in Italy tomorrow to complete Inter move: the latest
26 January at 10:20Christian Eriksen was excluded from the list of the eighteen Tottenham players who took the pitch yesterday against Southampton and his move to Inter Milan seems to be on the verge of completion, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinter1908.it).
Spurs coach Jose Mourinho showed his frustration about the Eriksen situation yesterday. This was also a clear indication that the situation is close to being resolved and it is just a matter of hours that it happens.
The Portuguese coach himself, from the day of his arrival at Tottenham, was aware of the fact that changing Eriksen's mind was not possible. The Dane refused to extend his contract and after six and a half years he has decided for a new adventure in Italy.
Eriksen is expected to arrive in Milano tomorrow ahead of the completion of his 20 million transfer to the San Siro. He will undergo his medicals with the club and then sign the contract that will make him one of the best-paid players in Serie A.
Go to comments