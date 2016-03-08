Eriksen to complete Spurs departure tomorrow as Inter schedule medical

As reported by Sky Italia , since the clubs have reached an agreement on the transfer, the player is expected in Milan as early as tomorrow to undergo the medical tests for his new club. The transfer fee? In the end, a deal was reached at €20m.

In other words, the English side got what they wanted all along. As for Inter, they now have a world-class midfielder on their hands. Certainly, given their recent form, they will need him in the Scudetto race against Juventus.

Following a third consecutive draw earlier today, the Turin side could further extend their lead at the top of the league standings.

Christian Eriksen is getting closer to Inter. After weeks of rumours on the matter, it seems the Danish International is now ready to put his Tottenham experience behind and start a new adventure with the Nerazzurri for the remainder of the season.