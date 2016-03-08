Eriksson on his Lazio: 'Never trained a stronger side'

Sven-Goran Eriksson, former coach of Lazio, speaks to The Coaches Voice, a site that talks about football through the experiences of coaches.



Eriksson was asked about the strongest team he has managed, and it was no secret about his adoration for his Lazio side:



" Lazio is the best team I have ever coached in my life. We had many players, they were the strongest in the world. They were all winners, they hated losing. I had perhaps the best player in defense: Alessandro Nesta, a central defender and a very young man, he had everything: he was tall, strong and fast."

Sven then had some kind words for current Bologna boss Mihajlovic:



"Then there was Mihajlovic. I had trained him at Sampdoria and I wanted to take him to Lazio. I always said to him: "Sinisa, you're a defender, not an outsider!" He replied: "No, I'm an outsider or a second striker!"



"After some time I managed to convince him to stay in defense, and he became one of the best defenders in the world. If we talk about a defender with good feet, he definitely was the best".



After speaking highly of his defensive assets, Sven then went on to praise the midfield, led by legend Pavel Nedved:



"In the midfield, on the left, played a legend: Nedved. Super professional and very strong tactically. He surprised me that he didn't become a coach."



Simeone and Almeyda, Sensini and Veron were central. "We became even stronger. He had a vision of the game and technically he was very strong. In front of us we had Salas, an important player."



"And then there was the play maker of the whole team: Roberto Mancini. He could be anywhere, he recovered balls and made sure his team mates were always ready to receive the ball".



Eriksson was in charge of Lazio from 1997-2001 where he collected the Coppa Italia and the Italian Supercup in 1998 and 2000. He also won the final European Cup Winner's Cup in 1999 before securing the Scudetto in 2000, his most famous win.



Anthony Privetera