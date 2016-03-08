Erling Haaland, Juve’s top priority for summer 2020
25 October at 13:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus have identified Austrian Football Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg’s highly-rated striker Erling Braut Haaland as their number one target for the summer of 2020, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turin-based club are known to signing players who are well-established in their career but as per the recent reports, transfer policy of the Old Lady are expected to change from the summer of 2020.
After recording massive revenue turnover, Juve are now looking to sign a young superstar who will have a future resale value as well.
For this purpose, as the latest report, hierarchy in Turin have identified the 19-year-old as a perfect fit for the requirements of the club.
Haaland has once again impressed everyone with his movement in the box and scored a brace in the UEFA Champions League match against Napoli.
That performance took the Norway international’s Champions League goals tally to six in just three matches in the ongoing campaign.
