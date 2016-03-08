Esposito already a leader: 'Thank Conte, Lukaku & God'
21 November at 09:04The young Sebastiano Esposito sat down & spoke with Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I still struggle to realize what's going on. It all happened in such a short time. God is the greatest thing. Mom and Dad brought me into the world, but if he hadn't wanted to, I wouldn't be here ".
Esposito has 3 appearances in Serie A and one showing in the Champions League this season, and heaped praise on current Inter manager Antonio Conte & striker Romelu Lukaku:
"Conte is awesome. An extraordinary coach. Lukaku is a boy of humility & also out of the ordinary. He welcomed me into the locker room as if I were his little brother. I learn from players like him & D’ambrosio”.
The 17 year old has made three first team games for the Italian Under 19’s adding two goals to his record.
Anthony Privetera
