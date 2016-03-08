Esposito, new untouchable at Inter
27 November at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have finally found their new untouchable at the club—Sebastiano Esposito.
The 17-year-old has impressed everyone, especially manager Antonio Conte, with his offensive capabilities that too at such a young age.
Therefore, it is becoming increasingly clear that Conte and Inter’s hierarchy are not willing to part ways with Esposito, even on a loan deal and he will stay with the club’s first team despite having some serious competition in the attacking front.
It is believed that Conte has also made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he does not want to see another case of 'Zaniolo' by letting the young jewel of the crow leave San Siro in any manner and therefore, no offers from any other club will be entertained in the near future.
As things stand, Inter are ready to offer Esposito a new contract which can tie him with the club beyond his current contractual obligation which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.
Fabrizio Romano
