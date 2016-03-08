Eto'o: 'I hope Inter win another treble; I will always support the Nerazzurri!'
25 May at 08:30Former Inter Milan and Barcelona forward Samuel Eto'o has spoken to Gazzetta TV about Inter; expressing his fondness for his former club, as well as discussing it's future.
"Treble? I hope it does not remain a unique moment, because Inter wants to return to those levels. But that evening we won something extraordinary. At the beginning of the season we knew we had a very strong team and a president like Massimo Moratti who is an authentic myth. In those days, my teammates and I, who wanted to win something, had in all of us the desire that Inter be present among those who play always in the semi-final, and maybe even all the finals, because when you look at the history of a club like Inter and the players it has had, you understand that you always have to have a gaming philosophy and the ambition to always get to the top.
"Champions League race? Inter can do it. I always follow Inter, I'll be rooting because I beat Empoli too."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments