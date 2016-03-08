Eto'o on Ibra swap deal: 'Inter made the best deal in football history'
09 April at 22:00Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o, who has played for such clubs as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, amongst others, has spoken to beIN Sport about the famous swap deal that saw him and Aleksandr Hleb join Inter Milan in return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join Barcelona. This deal ended up being revolutionary for the Nerazzurri, with the club lifting the treble, including the Champions League trophy, under Jose Mourinho in Eto'o's first season at the club.
Speaking on the deal, Eto'o said:
"It is clear today that that sale has gone down in history because it allowed me to be an even more important part of the history of football by going to Inter. It allowed Inter to reach the best deal in football history."
Eto'o still plays football, for Qatari side Qatar SC; but is in the twilight of his career and will likely hang up his boots for good soon. Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, plays for MLS side LA Galaxy; despite being linked with a possible return to AC Milan last summer and in January.
