Eto'o praises Barcelona's 16-year-old sensation

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has praised the impact of the new young starlet in the club's ranks Ansu Fati.



The 16-year-old has begun to make waves for the Catalan side in recent weeks. He has appeared only three times this season, scoring twice and assisting once. He also started for Barca against Borussia Dortmund yesterday.



In an interview that Eto'o gave to Radio Barcelona, he said: "He has a lot of personality. I wish him the best and, above all, he has never got injured. Griezmann? I tell him he is in the best club in the world, if you have fun we will also have fun as fans."