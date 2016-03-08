Euro 2020: Ticket information and how you can get yours

Today it will take shape, the draw for Euro2020. Tournament to keep every football fan busy throughout the summer.Late in the afternoon the draw is scheduled, with Italy waiting anxiously to meet their opponents. Being in pot A, the Azzurri can still come up against some household names such as France in the group stages.In the meantime, however, ticket prices for the competition are already known. Tickets are expected to sell out fast and well before match days.On its official website Uefa will be selling 1 million tickets, starting on December 4 at 2 pm for the fans of the 20 already qualified teams.The special tickets for travelling purposes involves different prices depending on where you play anf fly from: the cheapest prices will be those in Baku, Bucharest and Budapest, where the ticket for the curve will cost 30 euros. In the other 9 cities, including Rome ,the cheapest ticket will cost 50 euros .Anthony Privtera