Europa League, all dates and times for Lazio and Milan
31 August at 18:50After the Europa League group stage draw was completed earlier today, UEFA have now released the schedule for both Milan and Lazio.
Lazio - Group H
Round 1 - 20 September, 18:55: Lazio-Apollon Limassol
Round 2 - 4 October, 21:00: Eintracht Frankfurt-Lazio
Round 3 - 25 October, 21:00: Marseille-Lazio
Round 4 - 8 November, 18.55: Lazio-Marseille
Round 5 - 29 November, 21:00: Apollon Limassol-Lazio
Round 6 - 13 December, 18:55: Lazio-Eintracht Frankfurt
Milan - Group F
Round 1 - 20 September, 21:00: Dudelange-Milan
Round 2 - 4 October, 18:55: Milan-Olympiacos
Round 3 - 25 October, 18:55: Milan-Betis
Round 4 - 8 November, 21:00: Betis-Milan
Round 5 - 29 November, 18:55: Milan-Dudelange
Round 6 - 13 December, 21:00: Olympiacos-Milan
