Lazio - Group H Round 1 - 20 September, 18:55: Lazio-Apollon Limassol Round 2 - 4 October, 21:00: Eintracht Frankfurt-Lazio Round 3 - 25 October, 21:00 : Marseille-Lazio Round 4 - 8 November, 18.55: Lazio-Marseille Round 5 - 29 November, 21:00 : Apollon Limassol-Lazio Round 6 - 13 December, 18:55 : Lazio-Eintracht Frankfurt Milan - Group F Round 1 - 20 September, 21:00 : Dudelange-Milan Round 2 - 4 October, 18:55: Milan-Olympiacos Round 3 - 25 October, 18:55: Milan-Betis Round 4 - 8 November, 21:00 : Betis-Milan Round 5 - 29 November, 18:55: Milan-Dudelange Round 6 - 13 December, 21:00 : Olympiacos-Milan

After the Europa League group stage draw was completed earlier today, UEFA have now released the schedule for both Milan and Lazio.