Europa League, Arsenal 3 - 1 Valencia live: Aubameyang scores late third

Follow Arsenal-Valencia LIVE on Calciomercato.com. Here's what you need to know before the kick-off: Arsenal have reached the semi-final stage of European competitions in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993/94-1994/95, when they ultimately made the finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup two seasons running. This is Valencia’s first European semi-final appearance since 2013/14, when they reached the same stage of this competition before being eliminated by a Sevilla side that were managed by current Arsenal boss Unai Emery. Arsenal have faced Valencia on five previous occasions in all competitions, winning just once (D2 L2), in a Champions League quarter-final first leg in 2000/01 – Valencia eliminated them via away goals. Valencia have won two of their last three games against Arsenal (D1), winning last time out in the Champions League second group stage in 2002/03 at the Mestalla – however, they are winless in two away visits to Arsenal (D1 L1).



LIVE



8 - Garay misses from point blank range



10 - Diakhaby ​scores, 0 - 1 to Valencia



18 - Lacazette​ equalises



26 - Lacazette's downwards header gives the Gunners the lead

​

30 - Diakhaby​ booked



HALF TIME 2 - 1



70 - Parejo booked



90 - Aubameyang​ volleys in at the far post and score what could be a very important goal