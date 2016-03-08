The uncertainly around the future of Milan continues: next week the verdict could come out, since the judging commission of UEFA could decide to oust the club from the Europa League. According to Carlo Festa, journalist of the Sole 24 hours, this decision will almost exclusively be a political one, therefore not dictated by financial irregularities of the club itself, but by the lack of information on the Chinese shareholder of Milan, Mister Yonghong Li.Today the board of directors was waiting for a message from Yonghong Li on the possible stock partner or at least on the important 32 million, the last portion of capital increase required by the club's board. This has not happened, Mr. Li is at the crossroads with regard to the offer from the US, but the future of club remains unclear: the 32 million should arrive by the end of June, but Milan will probably be rejected by the judging UEFA committee.It is reported that Li, with the entry of the new American shareholder, would lose much less than it now risks (400 million euros).