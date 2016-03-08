

Chelsea will be facing off with Dynamo Kyiv for just the third time, with the Blues winning one and drawing one of the two previous meetings during the group stages of the 2015-16 Champions League.



Dynamo Kyiv have never won a European match on English soil, with the Ukrainians drawing three and losing 11 of their 14 previous visits – most recently a 0-0 draw at the Etihad against Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 back in March 2016.



Chelsea’s only previous appearance at this stage of the Europa League was back in 2012-13, beating Romanian side FCSB over two legs – the season the Blues went on to lift the trophy under manager Rafa Benitez.



Dynamo Kyiv have not won any of their last nine first leg knockout matches in the Europa League (D6 L3); though their last such victory did come against English opposition - beating Manchester City at home during a last 16 encounter back in March 2011.



Willian has had a direct hand in seven Europa League goals this season (two goals, five assists); no Chelsea player has had more goal involvements in a single European campaign since both Juan Mata (12) and Fernando Torres (9) did so during their 2012-13 Europa League winning season.



Follow Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side against Dynamo Kiev in the opening clash of the last 16-stage of Europa League.