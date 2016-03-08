Europa League draw: AC Milan, Laizo, Arsenal and Chelsea know their opponents
The Europa League draw is ongoing in Montecarlo. Italy are represented by AC Milan and Lazio. The Biancocelesti have had a tough draw with Marseille who have been included in their group.
GROUPS
POT 1
1) Siviglia - 113.000
2) Arsenal - 93.000
3) Chelsea - 82.000
4) Zenit - 78.000
5) Bayer Leverkusen - 66.000
6) Dinamo Kiev - 62.000
7) Besiktas - 57.000
8) Salisburgo - 55.000
9) Olympiacos - 54.000
10) Villarreal - 52.000
11) Anderlecht - 48.000
12) Lazio - 41.000
POT 2
1) Sporting Lisbon - 40.000
2) Ludogorets - 37.000
3) Copenaghen - 34.000
4) Marsiglia - 32.000
5) Celtic - 31.000
6) PAOK Salonicco - 29.500
7) Milan 28.000
8) Genk - 27.000
9) Fenerbahce - 23.500
10) Krasnodar - 23.500
11) Astana - 21.750
12) Rapid Vienna - 21.500
POT 3
1) Real Betis - 21.399
2) Qarabag - 20.500
3) BATE Borisov - 20.500
4) Dinamo Zagabria - 17.500
5) RB Lipsia - 17.000
6) Eintracht Francoforte - 14.285
7) Malmoe - 14.000
8) Spartak Mosca - 13.500
9) Standard Liegi - 12.500
10) Zurigo - 12.000
11) Bordeaux - 11.283
12) Rennes - 11.283
POT 4
1) Apollon Limassol - 10.000
2) Rosenborg - 9.000
3) Vorskla - 8.226
4) Slavia Praga - 7.500
5) Akhisar Belediyespor - 7.160
6) Jablonec - 6.035
7) AEK Larnaca - 4.310
8) VIDI - 4.250
9) Rangers - 3.750
10) Sarpsborg - 3.485
11) F91 Dudelange - 3.500
12) Spartak Trnava - 3.500
