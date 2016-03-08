The Europa League draw is ongoing in Montecarlo. Italy are represented by AC Milan and Lazio. The Biancocelesti have had a tough draw with Marseille who have been included in their group.



Follow the draw LIVE with us:



GROUPS







POT 1



1) Siviglia - 113.000

2) Arsenal - 93.000

3) Chelsea - 82.000

4) Zenit - 78.000

5) Bayer Leverkusen - 66.000

6) Dinamo Kiev - 62.000

7) Besiktas - 57.000

8) Salisburgo - 55.000

9) Olympiacos - 54.000

10) Villarreal - 52.000

11) Anderlecht - 48.000

12) Lazio - 41.000



POT 2

1) Sporting Lisbon - 40.000

2) Ludogorets - 37.000

3) Copenaghen - 34.000

4) Marsiglia - 32.000

5) Celtic - 31.000

6) PAOK Salonicco - 29.500

7) Milan 28.000

8) Genk - 27.000

9) Fenerbahce - 23.500

10) Krasnodar - 23.500

11) Astana - 21.750

12) Rapid Vienna - 21.500



POT 3

1) Real Betis - 21.399

2) Qarabag - 20.500

3) BATE Borisov - 20.500

4) Dinamo Zagabria - 17.500

5) RB Lipsia - 17.000

6) Eintracht Francoforte - 14.285

7) Malmoe - 14.000

8) Spartak Mosca - 13.500

9) Standard Liegi - 12.500

10) Zurigo - 12.000

11) Bordeaux - 11.283

12) Rennes - 11.283



POT 4

1) Apollon Limassol - 10.000

2) Rosenborg - 9.000

3) Vorskla - 8.226

4) Slavia Praga - 7.500

5) Akhisar Belediyespor - 7.160

6) Jablonec - 6.035

7) AEK Larnaca - 4.310

8) VIDI - 4.250

9) Rangers - 3.750

10) Sarpsborg - 3.485

11) F91 Dudelange - 3.500

12) Spartak Trnava - 3.500