Europa League draw: Napoli's potential quarter-final opponents

It is not only Champions League and Juventus that will be focused on Nyom today, but the Europa League draw is also due to take place shortly.

Ancelotti's Napoli, are the last Italian side still in the running after the elimination of Inter against Eintracht Frankfurt. The draw is due to start at 12pm GMT and the path to the final that will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on May 29th will be written.

THE RULES - As in the Champions League, not only the quarter finals will be drawn in the Europa League, but the entire scoreboard will be drawn up with the pairings for the semi-finals. No seeded teams and no restrictions for teams from the same country, who will be able to face each other as the eighth: the only constraint will concern Arsenal and Chelsea who will not be able to play at home in London the same day. Former Feyenoord striker Pierre van Hoojdonk will make the draw. Quarter-out on April 11th, return on 18th of the same month, semi-finals on May 2nd and 9th.

THE 7 POSSIBLE OPPONENTS AND THEIR PEDIGREE

CHELSEA - 5 stars

ARSENAL - 5 stars

EINTRACHT - 4 stars

BENFICA - 4 stars

VALENCIA - 3 stars

VILLARREAL - 2 stars

SLAVIA PRAGUE - 1 star