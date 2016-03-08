Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side are hosted by Eintracht Frankfurt tonight in the opening clash of the Europa League semi-finals. Follow the game live on Calciomercato.com: This is Eintracht Frankfurt’s first European semi-final since 1979/80, when they ultimately won the UEFA Cup after defeating Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the semi-finals and finals respectively. This will be Chelsea’s ninth major European semi-final appearance in the Abramovich era (since 2003/04); no club has appeared in more since then (Barcelona also nine). These two sides have never previously faced off; Eintracht have lost at home to English opposition just once before in all European competitions – 0-1 vs Nottingham Forest in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1967/68. Chelsea have lost just one of their last 10 games against German sides in all European competitions (W5 D4), and have won their last two such games in Germany, both versus Schalke in 2013/14 and 2014/15.19 - Christensen booked for a late tackle23 - Jovic heads the home side into the lead45 - Pedro gets an away goal, 1 - 1HALF TIME 1 - 160 - Hazard on for William82 - Kovacic on for Lufus-Cheek who has had a very good game today