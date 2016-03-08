

This will be the first competitive encounter between Lazio and Sevilla. The Italian side have won only one of their last nine encounters with Spanish opposition in all competitions (D3 L5), a 2-1 home victory against Villarreal in the 2009-10 Europa League group stages.



Sevilla have failed to score in four of their five away games against Italian opposition in all competitions, the only exception coming in 2014-15 when they beat Fiorentina 2-0 in the Europa League semi-finals. However, they scored more goals than any other team in this season’s Europa League group stages (18 in six games).



Lazio conceded more goals in this season’s Europa League group stages than any other of the remaining 32 teams in the competition (11).



Sevilla have been crowned champions in the last three Europa League campaigns they have been involved in (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16). Porto were the last team to eliminate them from the competition, in the round of 32 of the 2010-11 campaign.



Only BATE’s Igor Stasevich (6) delivered more assists than Lazio’s Ciro Immobile (4) during this season’s Europa League group stages.

