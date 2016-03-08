Match Facts

1. This will be the first competitive encounter between Malmö and Chelsea. Malmö have lost four of their five games against English opposition, in all competitions.

2. Chelsea – one of seven teams to remain unbeaten in this season’s Europa League group stages – have lost none of their four previous encounters with Swedish opposition, in all competitions (W1 D3).

3. Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last three Europa League games, more than in his previous eight appearances in the competition (3).

In just under an hour, Swedish team Malmö FF will take on Chelsea at Swedbank Stadion, in an attempt to use the Blues' spell of crisis to advance from the Europa League round of 32. Down below are some facts about the game, as well as the live widgets.