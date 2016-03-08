Europa League, Napoli-Salzburg 3-0: Milik and Fabian on the scoresheet

Napoli take on Salzburg at the San Paolo in the opening clash of the last 16 stage of Europa League. Follow the match LIVE on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH FACTS

​

Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg will be meeting for the very first time in European competition, only the second Austrian side Napoli will face after Wiener Sport-Club back in 1966.



​Red Bull Salzburg have only lost one of their previous six Europa League matches against sides from Italy (W3 D2) – they knocked out Lazio in the quarter finals of the competition last season.



Napoli’s only home defeat in their last six matches in all European competition came in the Europa League in February last season, falling to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Red Bull Leipzig (W4 D1).



​During their last 32 victory over Zürich, each of Napoli’s five goals across the two legs were scored by different players (Insigne, Callejon, Zielinski, Verdi and Ounas).



Of current players in the competition, no duo in this season’s Europa League has created more chances for each other than Red Bull Salzburg’s Hannes Wolf and Munas Dabbur (11).





LIVE

​

