Europa League News: Probable line-ups for Lazio-Sevilla, Zurich-Napoli and Rapid-Inter

After two days dedicated to the Champions League, the Europa League returns to action. Today the first round of the final 32 will kick off, which will involve three Italian teams: Lazio, Inter and Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi's team will meet against Sevilla at the Stadio Olimpico without Immobile, while Luciano Spalletti will have to deal without Mauro Icardi in Vienna, while Napoli travelled to Zurich without Marek Hamsik, whose transfer to Dalian Yifang is a step away from completion. Here are the probable line-ups of the three matches:

Lazio-Sevilla

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Caicedo.

Sevilla: Vaclik; Mercado, Kjaer, Sergi Gomez; Jesus Navas, Banega, Vazquez, Arana; Sarabia; Ben Yedder, André Silva.​

Rapid Wien-Inter

Rapid Wien: Strebinger; Potzmann, Dibon, Hofmann, Bolingoli; Grahovac, Schwab; Ivan, Knasmullner, Murg; Berisha.

Inter: Handanovic; Cedric, de Vrij, Miranda, Asamoah; Borja Valero, Vecino; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez.​

Zurich-Napoli

Zurich: Brecher; Untersee, Bangura, Maxso, Kharabadze; Kryeziu, Domgjoni; Winter, Schonbachler, Kololli; Odey.

Napoli: Ospina; Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Milik.​

