Europa League, Official: Inter-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma both postponed

As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following #UEL matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow.





Apollo Heyes

UEFA have officially announced that the two Europa League clashes involving Italian teams have been postponed.Inter’s home clash against Spanish side Getafe and Roma’s away visit to Spain to face Sevilla have both been postponed due to the blockage of flights between Italy and Spain enacted by the Spanish government yesterday in order to help combat the Coronavirus emergency. No dates have been set yet for the games. Atalanta beat Spanish side Valencia in the Champions League yesterday after playing behind closed doors.