Europa League, Official: Inter-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma both postponed

11 March at 18:45
UEFA have officially announced that the two Europa League clashes involving Italian teams have been postponed.
 
Inter’s home clash against Spanish side Getafe and Roma’s away visit to Spain to face Sevilla have both been postponed due to the blockage of flights between Italy and Spain enacted by the Spanish government yesterday in order to help combat the Coronavirus emergency. No dates have been set yet for the games. Atalanta beat Spanish side Valencia in the Champions League yesterday after playing behind closed doors.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.