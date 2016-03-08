Europa League, Official: Roma won't travel to Spain to face Sevilla tomorrow

11 March at 15:00
Roma will not travel to Spain to face Sevilla tomorrow in their Europa League clash, according to an official announcement by the Roman club.
 
The Spanish government haven’t given their approval to let the Giallorossi land and so the side would have had to fly to south Portugal before taking a coach, a plan that was considered unviable. UEFA will make a statement shortly detailing what will now happen and when or where the game might take place.
 
