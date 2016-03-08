Europa League, Official: Roma won't travel to Spain to face Sevilla tomorrow

L’#ASRoma non andrà in Spagna per il match di Europa League contro il Siviglia a causa della mancata autorizzazione da parte delle autorità locali. Maggiori dettagli saranno resi noti dalla UEFA pic.twitter.com/oWB5mGUKWA — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) March 11, 2020

Roma will not travel to Spain to face Sevilla tomorrow in their Europa League clash, according to an official announcement by the Roman club.The Spanish government haven’t given their approval to let the Giallorossi land and so the side would have had to fly to south Portugal before taking a coach, a plan that was considered unviable. UEFA will make a statement shortly detailing what will now happen and when or where the game might take place.Apollo Heyes