Europa League play-off: Hapoel Haifa-Atalanta, predicted line-ups

Hapoel Haifa host Atalanta in the second stage of the Europa League play-off tonight. The Italians managed to make it through the second stage with a stunning away 8-0 win in Sarajevo. The opening tie will be played in Israel tonight with the return clash that will be played next week at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium.

Predicted line-ups:



HAPOEL HAIFA (4-3-3): Setkus; Malus, Tamas, Kapiloto, Dilmoni; Arael, Sjostedt, Plakushenko; Sisic, Vermouth, Papazoglu. Coach: Klinger



ATALANTA (3-4-3): Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Pessina, Gosens; D'Alessandro (Ilicic), Zapata (Barrow), Gomez. Coach: Gasperini.

