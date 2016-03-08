Europa League: Predicted line ups, Napoli - Arsenal, Eintracht - Benfica, Slavia - Chelsea, Villarreal - Valencia

Napoli face Arsenal tonight in the Europa League quarterfinal. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be considered slight favourites as the Italian coach looks to won the Europa League for the first time.

In the other quarterfinal ties Eintracht (who knocked out Inter) visit Benfica, Chelsea are in Prague against Slavia and there is a Spanish derby when Villarreal face Valencia.



THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

ARSENAL (3-4-1-2): Cech; Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang. Herds Emery.

NAPLES (4-4-2): Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Milik, Mertens. Ancelotti All. BENFICA (4-4-2): Vlachodimos; Almeida, Ruben Dias, Ferro, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Luis, Fejsa, Cervi; Joao Felix, Seferovic. Coach: Lage.

EINTRACHT (3-5-2): Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Ndicka; Costa, Gacinovic, Rode, Fernandes, Kostic; Haller, Jovic. Coach: Hutter.

SLAVIA PRAGUE (4-2-3-1): Kolar; Kúdela, Ngadeu Ngadjui, Deli, Boril; Sevvík, Kral; Masopust, Traoré, Stoch; Skoda.

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Kanté, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Hudson-Odoi, Higuaín, Hazard.

VILLARREAL (3-5-2): Asenjo; Quintillà, Mario, Alvaro, Funes Mori, Pedraza; Morlanes, Iborra, Cazorla; Chukwueze, Ekambi.

VALENCIA (4-4-2): Neto; Wass, Garay, Paulista, Gaya; Torres, Coquelin, Parejo, Guedes; Gameiro, Rodrigo.