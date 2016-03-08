Europa League: Predicted line ups, Napoli - Arsenal, Eintracht - Benfica, Slavia - Chelsea, Villarreal - Valencia

Europa League
11 April at 10:15

Napoli face Arsenal tonight in the Europa League quarterfinal. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be considered slight favourites as the Italian coach looks to won the Europa League for the first time.

 

In the other quarterfinal ties Eintracht (who knocked out Inter) visit Benfica, Chelsea are in Prague against Slavia and there is a Spanish derby when Villarreal face Valencia.
 

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

ARSENAL (3-4-1-2): Cech; Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang. Herds Emery.

NAPLES (4-4-2): Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Milik, Mertens. Ancelotti All.

 

EINTRACHT (3-5-2): Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Ndicka; Costa, Gacinovic, Rode, Fernandes, Kostic; Haller, Jovic. Coach: Hutter.

BENFICA (4-4-1-1):Vlachodimos, Grimaldo, Dias, Ferro, Almeida, Jota, Florentino, Samaris, Pizzi,João Félix, Seferović

 

SLAVIA PRAGUE (4-2-3-1): Kolar; Kúdela, Ngadeu Ngadjui, Deli, Boril; Sevvík, Kral; Masopust, Traoré, Stoch; Skoda.

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Kanté, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Hudson-Odoi, Higuaín, Hazard.

 

VILLARREAL (3-5-2): Asenjo; Quintillà, Mario, Alvaro, Funes Mori, Pedraza; Morlanes, Iborra, Cazorla; Chukwueze, Ekambi.

VALENCIA (4-4-2): Neto; Wass, Garay, Paulista, Gaya; Torres, Coquelin, Parejo, Guedes; Gameiro, Rodrigo.

 

