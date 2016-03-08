Europa League, predicted line-ups of Napoli-Zurich and Inter-Rapid Wien

21 February at 12:40
Inter and Napoli take on Rapid Wien and Zurich in home Europa League games tonight. These are the predicted line-ups for the games:

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Ounas, Diawara, Zielinski, Verdi; Insigne, MErtens.

Zurich: Brecher; Nef, Bangura, Maxso, Kharabadze; Winter, Dmgjoni, Schonbachler, Khelifi, Kololli; Odey.


INTER-RAPID 
Inter: Handanovic; Cedric, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Lautaro.

Rapid: Strebinger; Potzmann, Sonnleitner, Hofmann, Bolingoli; Ljubicic, Grahovac; Murg, Schwab, Ivan; Pavlovic.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.