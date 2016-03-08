Europa League, predicted line-ups of Napoli-Zurich and Inter-Rapid Wien
21 February at 12:40Inter and Napoli take on Rapid Wien and Zurich in home Europa League games tonight. These are the predicted line-ups for the games:
Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Ounas, Diawara, Zielinski, Verdi; Insigne, MErtens.
Zurich: Brecher; Nef, Bangura, Maxso, Kharabadze; Winter, Dmgjoni, Schonbachler, Khelifi, Kololli; Odey.
INTER-RAPID
Inter: Handanovic; Cedric, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Lautaro.
Rapid: Strebinger; Potzmann, Sonnleitner, Hofmann, Bolingoli; Ljubicic, Grahovac; Murg, Schwab, Ivan; Pavlovic.
