Europa League, predicted line-ups of Napoli-Zurich and Inter-Rapid Wien

Inter and Napoli take on Rapid Wien and Zurich in home Europa League games tonight. These are the predicted line-ups for the games:



Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Ounas, Diawara, Zielinski, Verdi; Insigne, MErtens.



Zurich: Brecher; Nef, Bangura, Maxso, Kharabadze; Winter, Dmgjoni, Schonbachler, Khelifi, Kololli; Odey.





INTER-RAPID

Inter: Handanovic; Cedric, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Lautaro.



Rapid: Strebinger; Potzmann, Sonnleitner, Hofmann, Bolingoli; Ljubicic, Grahovac; Murg, Schwab, Ivan; Pavlovic.