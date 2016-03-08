Europa League: predicted line-ups of Sevilla-Lazio

Lazio take on Sevilla tonight in the return clash of the last 32 stage of Europa League. Lazio lost 1-0 at home last week and need a big win in Spain to qualify for the next stage.



Predicted line-ups:



SEVILLA (3-5-2): Vaclik; Mercado, Kjaer, Sergi Gomez; Navas, Sarabia, Roque Mesa, Vazquez, Escudero; André Silva, Ben Yedder.



LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Romulo, Badelj, Parolo, Lulic; Caceido, Immobile.



REFEREE: Taylor (ENG). ​