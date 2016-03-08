Follow Rapid Wien-Inter LIVE on Calciomercato.com:



Rapid Vienna and Inter Milan’s only previous encounter in European competition came in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup first round. Inter won 4-3 on aggregate despite losing 2-1 in Vienna in the first-leg – Jürgen Klinsmann scored the decisive goal in the second-leg (3-1 after extra-time).



Rapid Vienna have won none of their last nine games in European competition against Italian sides (D3 L6). In fact, their last such victory came in the UEFA Cup in September 1990 and it was against Inter Milan (2-1).



Rapid Vienna were one of three teams not to concede a single goal at home in this season’s Europa League group stages, along with Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague.



Inter Milan have won only one of their last 10 away games in European competition (D3 L6), that came against PSV Eindhoven in this season’s Champions League group stages (2-1).



Mauro Icardi scored four of Inter Milan’s six goals in this season’s Champions League group stages. All four of those strikes were from the 60th minute onwards.



