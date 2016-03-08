Europa League: Roma through to next round; Lazio eliminated

Still, it's better than their city rivals Lazio, who were eliminated from the competition this evening. In addition to Cluj beating Celtic, the Biancocelesti also lost their game against Rennes. Therefore, they finished third in the group with six points, behind Cluj in second with 12 points.

As a result of their 2-2 draw against Wolfsberg this evening, Roma secured their spot in the Round of 16 in Europa League, finishing second in the group. However, given the quality of the opponents, it perhaps wasn't the best result for the Giallorossi to end the group stage.