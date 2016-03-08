Europa League: Selection crisis for Inter

12 March at 12:30
Inter face somewhat of a selection crisis ahead of Thursday night’s game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Only 11 outfield players from the first team will be available on for the Europa League tie.
 
de Vrij, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio, Cedric Soares, Vecino, Borja Valero, Candreva, Perisic, Politano and Keita
 
Among injuries, disqualifications and exclusions from the Uefa list, the unavailable players (10)
 
Miranda, Asamoah, Dalbert, Vrsaljko, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Icardi and Lautaro Martinez. 

It is rumoured that against the Eintracht Spalletti will have to drop either Perisic or Candreva into the midfield or change the system to 3-4-3 with Ranocchia defender added. Keita is expected to make his first appearance since recovering from injury.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.