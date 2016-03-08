Europa League: Selection crisis for Inter

Inter face somewhat of a selection crisis ahead of Thursday night’s game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Only 11 outfield players from the first team will be available on for the Europa League tie.



de Vrij, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio, Cedric Soares, Vecino, Borja Valero, Candreva, Perisic, Politano and Keita.



Among injuries, disqualifications and exclusions from the Uefa list, the unavailable players (10)



Miranda, Asamoah, Dalbert, Vrsaljko, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Icardi and Lautaro Martinez.



It is rumoured that against the Eintracht Spalletti will have to drop either Perisic or Candreva into the midfield or change the system to 3-4-3 with Ranocchia defender added. Keita is expected to make his first appearance since recovering from injury.



