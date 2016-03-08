This will be only the second meeting between Sevilla and Lazio in European competition, after the Spanish side won the first leg 1-0 last time out.



Lazio have lost seven of their eight previous visits to Spanish sides in all European competitions, winning the other 1-0 versus Atlético de Madrid in the 1997-98 UEFA Cup semi-final.



Lazio have lost three consecutive Europa League matches; they have never previously lost four on the bounce in the UEFA Cup/Europa League.



Sevilla have scored 99 goals in the UEFA Europa League since the competition’s inaugural season in 2009-10, and are looking to become the fifth side to score 100 in the tournament, after Villarreal, FC Red Bull Salzburg, Lazio and Athletic Club.



Wissam Ben Yedder has scored three of Sevilla’s last four goals in the Europa League, and has five overall in the 2018-19 tournament; only Red Bull Salzburg’s Munas Dabbur (six) has more.



Lazio take on Sevilla in the return clash of the last 32 stage of Europa League. The Italians lost 1-0 at home last week.