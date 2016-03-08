Match facts

1. This will be the first competitive encounter between FC Zürich and Napoli. Only one Italian team has managed to beat FC Zürich away from home in European competition (in 5 visits), it was Milan in the first round of the 2008-09 UEFA Cup (1-0).

2. FC Zürich won none of their last three Europa League group games this season (D1 L2), currently the longest winless run among the teams left in the competition.

3. Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens scored 86% of Napoli’s goals in this season’s Champions League group stages (3 goals each out of the 7 scored by Napoli).

In just an under an hour, Napoli will face Zurich in the Europa League Round of 32. The Partenopei will be looking to get at least one away goal with them for the second leg, which will be played on their home turf.