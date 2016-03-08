Europea League final: Emery reveals why Arsenal have no advantage over Sarri's Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea managers Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri will speak today ahead of tomorrow's Europa League final. Emery was the first one to speak to media today: "Chelsea won this competition with Rafa Benitez", Emrey said. "In this moment there was not the possibility to go from Europa League to Champions League. What is the reason? All the teams want to win a title. The second is also to help us to achieve the Champions League".



LACK OF FANS - "It’s not in my hands. I played a Super Cup final in Tblisi in Georgia. They have their reasons to play here. I must respect this decision. I prefer it if a lot of supporters can come here from London but it’s difficult. Tomorrow there are going to be a lot of supporters in England and across the world. Here the same, from Azerbaijan and closer, who can help us. I am thinking tomorrow this big, amazing stadium will be full of fans of Arsenal, Chelsea and football. I prefer with our supporters but we know we’ll be playing for them here and in London".