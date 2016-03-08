...
European Golden Shoe: Messi ahead of Ronaldo and Mbappe, 4 Serie A players in Top 10

messi, barcellona, capitano, ok, 2018/19
24 February at 12:00
Lionel Messi scored a fantastic hattrick yesterday against Sevilla and has raised his goal tally for the season to 25 goals and 50 points in the La Liga. These numbers, so far, keep him at the top of the ranking of Europe's best scorers in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

The Argentinian superstar is on top of the rankings, followed by the French sensation Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace against Nimes and reached a tally of 22 goals in Ligue. The podium is completed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 19 goals in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, closely followed by Krzysztof Piatek with 18 goals.

Lionel Messi has already won five Golden Shoe awards throughout his career, a historical maximum. But the Argentinian wants to add another individual trophy to his already magnificent collection of prizes.

Click on the gallery to see the whole top 10 in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

