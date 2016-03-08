European Golden Shoe: Messi still on top, Ronaldo 4th, 3 Serie A players in top 10

The race for the European Golden Shoe continued during the weekend, with Europe's top scorers challenging for the top scorer title across the continent. Lionel Messi consolidated his position on top of the ranking with a hattrick against Betis in La Liga, while Kylian Mbappe remained in second with a goal scored against Marseille.



Meanwhile, in Serie A, Fabio Quagliarella scored a goal to remain in the top 3, while Cristiano Ronaldo was rested by Massimiliano Allegri in Juventus' match against Genoa and Krzysztof Piatek did not manage to add another goal in the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter.



Other prominent names are among the top scorers in Europe as well, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane or Edinson Cavani. Some of the surprises in the top 20 are Nicolas Pepe or Cristhian Stuani.



