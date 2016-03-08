...
European Golden Shoe: Messi with an enormous lead, Piatek equals Lewandowski, Ronaldo behind

09 April at 11:00
The race for the European Golden Shoe of the season continues. Lionel Messi is the undisputed leader of the ranking and the others seem to be only the observers, ready to crown the Barcelona superstar.

It is thus destined to be Messi's 6th victory in this competition. Moreover, it would be his third consecutive victory. The Argentinian already is the most successful player, with his closest competitor being Ronaldo, who has won the Golden Shoe on 4 occasions.

Among the likes of Messi, Mbappe or Robert Lewandowski, there are also many Serie A representatives in the top 10 of the award ranking. The only one who managed to score this weekend was Krzysztof Piątek at the Allianz Stadium, while Fabio Quaglirella went goalless against Roma, with the same applying for Duvan Zapata. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the match against Milan due to an injury.

Click on the gallery to see the complete top 10 of the rankings in the race for the European Golden Shoe 2018/19.

