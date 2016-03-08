Agnelli's urges clubs not to participate in meeting to discuss the future of European competitions post-2024.





Lars-Christer Olsson, president of the European Leagues, replies to what he calls a "strange letter" by the president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, urging clubs not to participate in the European Advisory Platform event.





"More European football is good for the game, for the fans, for the society, for cultural, sporting and financial development". It is one of the "fundamental principles for the future of European football", said Juventus owner Agnelli on his view of the new shape of European football.



Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli, who wrote a letter - consulted by ANSA - to the over 230 club members of the association urging them not participate in the assembly convening on May 6-7th in Madrid by the European Leagues to discuss the future of European competitions post-2024.



Among the other principles on which the ECA wants "to work with Uefa for the evolution of European competitions", there are "more European matches with superior sporting quality and a more competitive environment at all levels", and there is a need for a "pan-European pyramidal system with continuity and growth opportunities from within".



Olsson wished to see them participate in the European Advisory Platform organized by the European Leagues in Madrid so you can make your own mind based on an open, inclusive and transparent debate.



In the last ten years - said the European Leagues president - all decisions on the development of European football by clubs have been a private affair between ECA and Uefa, without the inclusion of other stakeholders ".



Olsson added that "we are now really in front of a new era, led by Uefa, for decisions concerning post-2024 club competitions. Precisely for this reason, we have invited clubs in Madrid to start these discussions. The Madrid meeting is very important, and we will give all clubs the opportunity to express themselves.

