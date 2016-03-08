European SuperCup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Modric and Courtois start from the bench

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to face-off in the European Supercup final tonight in Tallinn. This should be a very interesting game between the current UEFA Champions league winners and the current Europa League winners. Inter Milan target Luka Modric will be starting this one on the bench as he is seemingly not in top shape physically.



This will surely give Inter fans hope as the nerazzurri will try their best to get him before Friday. New Real Madrid keeper Thibault Courtois is also starting on the bench as Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will lead los blancos upfront. Atletico Madrid will also field a strong team as Griezmann will try to give his side the win. Kick-off is set for 21H00 (Italy time) as you can follow all of the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



HERE ARE THE STARTING FORMATIONS:



Real Madrid: ​Keylor; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal; Casemiro, Kroos, Isco; Asensio, Benzema, Bale.



Atletico Madrid:​ Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godín, Lucas; Rodrigo, Koke, Saúl, Lemar; Diego Costa, Griezmann.



