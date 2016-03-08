Transfer deadline day LIVE: Icardi to PSG is done
02 September at 09:15After a long summer filled with rumours, speculation, shocks and worries, the European transfer window closes today. This will be the last chance for teams to secure any new players for this season or sell any of those not considered relevant to the club’s project. This article will chronicle the big and exciting transfers done today as the hours roll on, so make sure to keep an eye on here to see what transfers are happening!
The European Transfer Window deadlines are as follows (CEST):
Bundesliga: 18:00
Serie A: 22:00
La Liga: 24:00
Ligue 1: 24:00
(09:15) - Nikola Kalinić is currently in Rome completing his medical examinations before signing for the Giallorossi later today after agreeing to a loan deal with Roma from Atletico Madrid. Read more here….
(09:30) - Pedro has landed in Rome this morning to complete the usual medical examinations before signing for Fiorentina on a five year deal from Brazilian side Fluminense. Read more here....
(09:45) - Henrikh Mkhitaryan will complete his medical examinations today before signing for Roma on loan from Arsenal, with a buy option attached to the loan. Read more here....
(10:00) - Napoli President Aurelio Di Laurentiis has officially announced free agent Fernando Llorente on his Twitter, after a summer in which multiple clubs chased the Spaniards signature. Read more here....
(10:30) - Fiorentina and Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims are in advanced talks concerning the future of 22-year-old striker Rémi Oudin. The Tuscan club are hoping to finalise the deal today. Read more here....
(10:45) - Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt have done a swap deal between Ante Rebic and Andre Silva, with Rebic in Milan this morning for his medical examinations. Read more here....
(11:00) - Mauro Icardi is moving to PSG on a loan deal with an option to buy. The Argentinian striker has also signed a contract extension with Inter until 2022. Read more here....
(11:15) - Roma are hoping to send 28-year-old Italian Davide Santon to SPAL on loan after acquiring Mkhitaryan from Arsenal. Read more here....
(11:30) - Parma officially announce they have signed 29-year-old Italian defender Matteo Darmian from Manchester United on a four-year deal. Read more here....
(11:45) - Chievo starlet Emanuel Vignato will arrive at Sampdoria today after agreeing to a 5-year deal worth €5m. Read more here....
(12:15) - Milan have submitted a €20m bid to Shakhtar Donetsk for 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder Taison, despite the Rossoneri knowing the Ukrainian club is holding out for €30m. Read more here....
Apollo Heyes
